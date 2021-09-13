Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.81.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $241.17 on Monday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $253.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

