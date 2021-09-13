Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 352,503 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $93,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.82. The stock had a trading volume of 223,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,557,514. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.36.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

