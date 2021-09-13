Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.88% from the stock’s previous close.

ATD.B has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.60.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of TSE ATD.B traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$50.04. The company had a trading volume of 591,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,481. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.95.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.