ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $67.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALE. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of ALE stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.56. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,632. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,418,000 after buying an additional 720,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,407,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ALLETE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,975,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,386,000 after buying an additional 59,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,163,000 after buying an additional 161,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

