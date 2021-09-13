Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Stock Position Decreased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,548 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems comprises about 1.9% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Alliance Data Systems worth $12,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,649. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.24. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.