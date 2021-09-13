Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 1,900 Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at $232,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 54,137 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 48,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $132.12 on Monday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.24 and a twelve month high of $143.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The company had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

