Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

