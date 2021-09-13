Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,200 Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $263.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits, safe deposit boxes, loans, debit and credit cards, mobile and online banking, digital wallet, business lending, and treasury management.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.