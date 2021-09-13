Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,700 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Barry C. Huber acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $91,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,247.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $466.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $200.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

