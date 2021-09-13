Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,089 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson acquired 650 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,811.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,809.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,618 shares of company stock valued at $65,743 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $40.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 28.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

