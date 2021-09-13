Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALIZY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $33.52 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

