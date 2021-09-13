ALLY Trading 19.2% Lower This Week (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. ALLY has a market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $16,955.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ALLY has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00059135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00149649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042566 BTC.

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

