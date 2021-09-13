Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC cut its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,998 shares during the period. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF makes up about 2.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 143.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 48,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 108,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QMOM stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $31.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

