Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,172.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.95. The stock had a trading volume of 65,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,350. The company has a market cap of $177.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

