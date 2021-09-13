Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,510 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.48. 19,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,513. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

