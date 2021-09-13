Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.4% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,469.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,465.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,329.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.