American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,246 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

