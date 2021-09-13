American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,841 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 318.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,578 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 61,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.82) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

