American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 128,481 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,481 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

AM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

