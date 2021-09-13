American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 93.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,107,954 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 33.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,341 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 52.5% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

