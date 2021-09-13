American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $70.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

