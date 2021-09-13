American Money Management LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,929. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

