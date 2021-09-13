American Money Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.8% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $911.31. 10,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,308. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The company has a market capitalization of $138.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $903.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $843.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

