American Money Management LLC Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

American Money Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after buying an additional 1,903,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $122,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.87.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,697.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 519,569 shares of company stock valued at $37,834,875. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

