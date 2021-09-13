American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $779,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 97,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.43. 594,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,905,307. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.34.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

