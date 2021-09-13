American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 269,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 110,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,235. The stock has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $139.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

