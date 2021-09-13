American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski Acquires 4,033 Shares

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AOUT traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.25. 226,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOUT. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

