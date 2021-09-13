American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for about 2.4% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $2,169,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE CCJ opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

