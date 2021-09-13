American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $168.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $456.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.36.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.