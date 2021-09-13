American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 94.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,780 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $38.19 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

