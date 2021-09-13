American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lennar comprises 2.0% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $99.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.63. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

