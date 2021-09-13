American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,600 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,578,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.