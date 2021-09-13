Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at $1,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Sanmina by 17.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 94,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $39.31 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.