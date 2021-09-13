Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vericel alerts:

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $51.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.83. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 286.85 and a beta of 2.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

VCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.