Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 98 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 168,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JJSF. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $160.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.78 and its 200 day moving average is $165.88. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $124.90 and a 52 week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

