Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $4,854,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 220.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MP opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 4.93.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.