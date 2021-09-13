Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Magellan Health by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,989,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 160.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 147,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

