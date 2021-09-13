AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Cut by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 452,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for about 1.9% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $60,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 58,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 15,484 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 17.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 345.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,716,000 after buying an additional 143,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.90 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.61.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

