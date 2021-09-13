Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.50.

ADI stock opened at $169.94 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.20 and a 200-day moving average of $160.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

