Analysts Anticipate Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,160,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 60,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

ADMS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $208.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.69. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

