Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.72. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,958 shares of company stock worth $6,270,533. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after buying an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,494,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.