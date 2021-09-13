Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.72. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,958 shares of company stock worth $6,270,533. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after buying an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,494,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Earnings History and Estimates for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

