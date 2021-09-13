Analysts Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

DIN stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.11. 165,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,688. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.73.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

