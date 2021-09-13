Analysts Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

DIN stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.11. 165,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,688. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.73.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

