Analysts Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.87 Million

Brokerages expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce $220.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.00 million and the lowest is $217.20 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $220.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $898.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $887.20 million to $910.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $874.57 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $881.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. 960,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

