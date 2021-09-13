Analysts Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will report sales of $14.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.76 million. Genasys posted sales of $13.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $46.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.72 million to $46.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $58.82 million, with estimates ranging from $54.03 million to $63.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Genasys stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. Genasys has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.