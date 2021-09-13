Analysts Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.43. LivaNova posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIVN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 32.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

LIVN opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

