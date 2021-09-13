Analysts Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post $1.33 EPS

Equities analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.28. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

BOH stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.81. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.54%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $476,556.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $494,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,366 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

