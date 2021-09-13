Analysts Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Community Health Systems reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1,233.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 855,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 791,699 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

