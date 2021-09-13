Analysts Expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Histogen will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Histogen.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 99.84% and a negative net margin of 1,045.49%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Histogen in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Histogen by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Histogen during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Histogen in the first quarter worth $55,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSTO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.90. 1,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,908. Histogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

