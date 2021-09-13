Analysts Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $512.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post sales of $512.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $519.90 million and the lowest is $502.98 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $420.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $60,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 264,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $120.59. 163,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,118. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

