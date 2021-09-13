Analysts Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. The Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $35,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.